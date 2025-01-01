Episode 6: “Zero Friends Again”

The pressures of being on a real adventure have taken a toll on our crew. Cracks start to show in Fern and KB’s friendship, and before long the group is splitting up and going their separate ways. Fern and Neel decide to climb a steep cliff to get to their ship, while KB and Wim opt to follow a skittering cast of trash crabs that seem eager to lead the kids elsewhere.

Fern and Neel begin their climb, but Neel struggles to keep up. He has to remind the hard-charging Fern that not everyone can do things the same way she can. Meanwhile, the exposure to Lanupa’s elements have corroded KB’s augs, limiting her ability to speak or even move. It’s on Wim to help his friend through a critical moment as she talks him through the process of forging the replacement part she needs.

After a daunting encounter with a giant trash crab, and a daring leap from the cliff, Fern, KB, Wim, and Neel are reunited with a deeper appreciation for each other and the way their differences make them unique. With an assist from the emergency hull demolition sequencer, they’re able to make their escape from Lanupa! Using the coordinates from Rennod’s lair, they’re finally on their way home.

Meanwhile, Jod (Jude Law) has been taken captive by the pirate Brutus and his crew, put on trial, and swiftly sentenced to death by airlock. But Jod wins over his old crew with the promise of At Attin’s endless treasure. Brutus vows to follow through with Jod’s execution if he doesn’t deliver, but agrees to take the crew to At Attin, putting them on a collision course with our four young adventurers...