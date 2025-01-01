If you’re not crying over KB and Wim this week, we are not the same.
In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, four kids find themselves on a thrilling adventure in a dangerous galaxy. With the latest episode now streaming on Disney+, join us as StarWars.com highlights favorite moments and fascinating connections from the Star Wars series.
Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the sixth episode of Skeleton Crew, “Zero Friends Again.”
Remember when KB (Kyriana Kratter) seemed hesitant to go down into the steamy underbelly of the spa because her augs might get corroded? Well…
This week, things go from bad to worse for KB and the rest of the gang, who find themselves stranded and alone after Jod’s shocking betrayal. With the whole crew pushed to their limits, Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and KB have to dig deep to find their way back to their ship.