SWCJ 2025: 14 Reveals From Hasbro’s Panel

Cal Kestis, Merrin and, yes, Turgle join The Black Series, the Vintage Collection welcomes a bantha, and more Hasbro toy news and announcements from Star Wars Celebration Japan.

Get ready to collect your Mantis crew, Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor fans! Lead characters like Cal Kestis and Merrin were just revealed at the Star Wars Celebration Japan Hasbro panel along with other exciting announcements. New additions to the popular Black Series and Vintage Collection include legacy characters like Han Solo and Chewbacca, as well as some new faces, including Legends smuggler Dash Rendar complete with shoulder pads.

Let’s dive into the reveals!

1. Star Wars: The Black Series Nightsister Merrin

From Dathomir to Tanalorr, Merrin’s journey has taken her across the galaxy in the Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor video games. And now you can reenact that galactic journey with this new addition to the Black Series.

2. Star Wars: The Black Series Cal Kestis Build Up Pack

Merrin needs her Jedi sidekick, right? Our favorite scrapper-turned-Jedi is ready and willing to lead the Mantis crew and other galactic heroes on their next adventure. This multi-pack comes with additional Jedi: Survivor characters BD-1, and the quirky Turgle and Skoova Stev.

3. Star Wars: The Black Series Han Solo

This scruffy looking nerf herder returns to the Black Series. Harkening back to his original debut look from Star Wars: A New Hope, this classic character is brought to life with an updated sculpt and deco.

4. Star Wars: The Black Series Chewbacca

Clone Wars fighter, hero of the Rebellion, and intimidating force against the First Order, Chewie has seen it all. No wonder they call him the Mighty Chewbacca! Celebrate his classic A New Hope look (complete with trusty bowcaster) in this latest Black Series edition.

5. Star Wars: The Black Series Dash Rendar

Legends fans rejoice! Our (second) favorite smuggler and rogue, pilot of the Outrider, and hero of Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire makes his quilted-shoulder-pad-vest debut in the Black Series. Prince Xizor beware!

6. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Nightsister Merrin

This core member of the Mantis crew makes her Vintage Collection debut. Cue the green Nightsister magick!

7. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Rocket Launcher Trooper

Need a tank-busting addition to your trooper collection? Introducing this shoulder-firing trooper from the Jedi video game series.

8. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Moff Gideon (Dark Trooper Armor)

The fearsome Moff Gideon doesn’t need much to strike terror into the hearts of his enemies – but the imposing Dark Trooper armor, complete with spiked helmet, certainly helps!

9. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Cobb Vanth

Adding Cobb Vanth to your collection gives you just the “marshal” power you need to maintain order in Freetown and beyond.

10. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection bantha

Get a few of these wooly desert dwellers and you’ll be able to march them across the dunes in single file, to hide their numbers. And of course, it comes with a Tusken Raider to help guide the way.

11. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Crosshair

No collection is complete without Crosshair from Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Whether being a “good soldier” for the Empire, or fighting alongside his brothers for good, we’d recognize that cool stare anywhere.