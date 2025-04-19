SWCJ 2025: What’s Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

New additions are coming aboard the Millennium Falcon : Smugglers Run May 22, 2026.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to become even more epic as the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run takes on exciting new additions and features. Just in time for the new Mandalorian and Grogu movie, your crew will be able to access new planets, storylines, and responsibilities that are out of this world.

A new mission is being added to the Millennium Falcon, and it’s up to you and your crew to see it through. Hondo Ohnaka has struck a deal with the New Republic to seek out ex-Imperial officers in exchange for a generous bounty. Hondo has enlisted the help of Mando and Grogu, and together you will team up to get your cut of the bounty.