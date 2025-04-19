STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

SWCJ 2025: What’s Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

April 20, 2025
April 20, 2025
StarWars.com Team

New additions are coming aboard the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run May 22, 2026.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to become even more epic as the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run takes on exciting new additions and features. Just in time for the new Mandalorian and Grogu movie, your crew will be able to access new planets, storylines, and responsibilities that are out of this world.

A new mission is being added to the Millennium Falcon, and it’s up to you and your crew to see it through. Hondo Ohnaka has struck a deal with the New Republic to seek out ex-Imperial officers in exchange for a generous bounty. Hondo has enlisted the help of Mando and Grogu, and together you will team up to get your cut of the bounty.

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

    • And of course, wherever you go, Grogu goes. Engineers will now be taking on more tasks like interacting with Grogu and steering your team to your planet of choice.

    Alongside Bespin and Endor, the planet of Coruscant will be added as a new destination on your navicomputer. You will have to search far and wide to find those shady Imperials—the wreckage of the second Death Star, a sandcrawler on Tatooine, and a Cloud City hangar bay might be a good place to start.

    With the Force as your guide, what could go wrong?

    SWCJ 2025 Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    SWCA 2022: Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and More Star Wars Characters Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

    May 28, 2022

    May 28, 2022

    May 28

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    SWCC 2019: 6 Things We Learned from the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Panel

    April 14, 2019

    April 14, 2019

    Apr 14

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    SWCA 2022: 5 Creative Lessons Behind the Making of Star Tours

    May 30, 2022

    May 30, 2022

    May 30

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    SWCA 2022: Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and More Star Wars Characters Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

    May 28, 2022

    May 28, 2022

    May 28

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    SWCC 2019: 6 Things We Learned from the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Panel

    April 14, 2019

    April 14, 2019

    Apr 14

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Fans Feel the Force (and Eat Lightsaber Churros) at Galactic Nights

    April 21, 2017

    April 21, 2017

    Apr 21

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars Year in Review 2024

    December 20, 2024

    December 20, 2024

    Dec 20

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    D23 2024: All the Star Wars News from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

    August 12, 2024

    August 12, 2024

    Aug 12

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved