Marvel’s Star Wars Launches into the New Republic Era After Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Exclusive Reveal

Get your first look at the cover of issue #1 by acclaimed artist Phil Noto and learn more about the flagship series from bestselling writer Alex Segura.

Marvel’s Star Wars, the flagship comic that expands our understanding of the original trilogy, is relaunching this May with a new series of stories set after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi!

It’s the dawn of the New Republic, and as the dust settles after the Battle of Jakku our rebel heroes — Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa, and Han Solo — find themselves forging a new order as pirates and thieves swarm to fill the power vacuum left behind by the fallen Empire.

The comic, written by Los Angeles Times Book Prize winner and bestselling author Alex Segura with cover and interior art by Phil Noto, reintroduces old friends like Mon Mothma (and, yes, that is Beilert Valance on the variant cover from Leinil Francis Yu!), along with new allies and foes to enter a bold new chapter for the series. "It's a huge honor — and massive responsibility — to steer the Star Wars flagship, and I couldn't ask for a better collaborator than Phil Noto, who is just a masterful artist, and a Star Wars visionary,” Segura tells StarWars.com.

“I’ve been a giant Star Wars fan since A New Hope and have been lucky enough in the past decade to realize my childhood dream of drawing Star Wars as a job,” Noto adds. But this new run gives Noto the artistic license to reimagine key characters as we’ve never seen them before. “Alex is an amazing writer and has come up with some great storylines and new characters for this series and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to bring them to life on the page! It’s also been exciting to draw the classic characters in the post-Return of the Jedi era because there’s no existing film or TV versions of them,” Noto says. “I get to create new looks for them while also having reference of the actors from the 80s to help sell the look of this timeline.”

“Now that we've put the period at the end of the Galactic Civil War with the Battle of Jakku, we can speed ahead into a new, uncharted era, with some new galactic threats, foes, and mysteries for our beloved heroes to grapple with, blending the familiar with the new and shocking,” adds Segura. “These stories will be packed with action and the character moments Star Wars fans have come to expect, featuring twists on the galaxy and landscape we know, with an eye toward making sure people can jump in easily and with any issue. We can't wait."

We couldn’t agree more.

Read on for the official synopsis of Star Wars issue #1, then pick up your copy when it arrives May 7. Star Wars #1 is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.

Star Wars #1

Written by Alex Segura

Penciled by Phil Noto

Cover by Phil Noto

Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

AN EPIC NEW ADVENTURE BEGINS FOR LUKE, LEIA AND HAN IN THE WAKE OF RETURN OF THE JEDI!

- New York Times best-selling author ALEX SEGURA launches the bold next era of STAR WARS.

- LUKE SKYWALKER must defend the NEW REPUBLIC from a bloodthirsty gang of mercenaries!

- HAN SOLO investigates a deadly underworld mystery — and saves a surprising ally!

- LEIA ORGANA must grapple with a new alliance opposed to the goals of the New Republic!