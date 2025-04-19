Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 First Look and Spinoff Announced – Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025

Directors from the upcoming anime anthology series were on hand to discuss their shorts along with an exciting announcement about longer-form Visions stories.

On Sunday, the final day of Star Wars Celebration Japan, directors from the upcoming Volume 3 of Star Wars: Visions anime shorts were on hand to share their thoughts and offer a sneak peek of what’s to come from this celebrated series.

Sneak peeks of the all-new shorts in Volume 3 were presented by returning studios Kamikaze Douga, Kinema citrus Co., Production I.G, and TRIGGER along with entries from studios new to the world of Visions: ANIMA (in co-production with Kamikaze Douga), david production, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and WIT Studio.

There was also an exciting announcement about longer-form Star Wars: Visions stories to come, but more on that later!

The presentation opened with a brief recap sizzle showcasing the highlights of Star Wars: Visions Volumes 1 and 2, followed by stage hosts Sascha Boeckle and DJ Taro introducing Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Star Wars: Visions Executive Producer. Waugh shared some favorite experiences working on the first two volumes of Visions, and how excited he is to be returning to anime with nine new shorts all made by Japanese studios. He was also thrilled to share that three storylines from Volume 1 – “The Duel,” “The Village Bride,” and “The Ninth Jedi” – would be continuing in Volume 3!

CONTINUING STORYLINES

With that announcement, directors from the three continuing shorts were introduced to the stage: Kamikaze Douga’s Takanobu Mizuno, Kinema citrus Co’s Hitoshi Haga, and Production I.G’s Naoyoshi Shiotani.