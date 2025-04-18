Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 Coming This Fall!

Straight from the Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 LIVE! Stage, Nubs himself helped announce the continuing adventures of our favorite High Republic heroes.

Many Star Wars celebrities have graced the Star Wars Celebration stage this weekend, but only one of them is a Pooba learning the ways of the Jedi.

Today, Nubs took to the LIVE! Stage to help make a galactic announcement — Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 is on its way!

Now you can share even more new adventures from Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, Nash Durango, RJ-83, and our favorite furry blue Jedi initiate, Nubs with the younglings in your life!

Making his first Star Wars Celebration appearance in person, Nubs was clearly excited about meeting fellow younglings at the Kids Corner and the warm welcome from #NubsNation — he even brought a special sizzle reel of the adventures to come.

Season 3 will also introduce Beepers, Dozer, and Gigi -- a quirky band of droids, each with their own unique and hilarious personalities, who join our heroes on their missions. Additional newcomers include Dotti from “Dotti’s Droid Depot,” as well as eccentric droid builder and tinkerer Rek Minuu.

Star Wars Celebration attendees should make sure to welcome Nubs with an enthusiastic “For Light and Life!” during special Nubs meet-and-greets at the Kids Corner, and fans of all ages can rewatch Season 1 and Season 2 of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures in anticipation of Season 3’s release this fall on Disney+ and Disney Jr.