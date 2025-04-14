Join the Ranks of Star Wars Zero Company

The upcoming turn-based tactics game puts you in command during the Clone Wars.

Recruit an unconventional team of operatives and deploy them on missions unlike any other in the galaxy far, far away in Star Wars Zero Company!

The newly announced single-player turn-based tactics game, developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games, will share the first details about the game currently in development with attendees at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

Here’s your exclusive first look at Star Wars Zero Company and just a few members of the elite squad under your command.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more details about Star Wars Zero Company after the panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan, on 4/19 at 4:30 PM JST!