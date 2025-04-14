STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

Join the Ranks of Star Wars Zero Company

April 14, 2025
April 14, 2025
StarWars.com Team

The upcoming turn-based tactics game puts you in command during the Clone Wars.

Recruit an unconventional team of operatives and deploy them on missions unlike any other in the galaxy far, far away in Star Wars Zero Company!

The newly announced single-player turn-based tactics game, developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games, will share the first details about the game currently in development with attendees at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

Here’s your exclusive first look at Star Wars Zero Company and just a few members of the elite squad under your command.

Star Wars Zero Company key art

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more details about Star Wars Zero Company after the panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan, on 4/19 at 4:30 PM JST!


Star Wars Zero Company

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    10 of the Best Star Wars Video Game Characters

    September 10, 2021

    September 10, 2021

    Sep 10

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Discover the World of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in the StarWars.com Databank

    June 10, 2019

    June 10, 2019

    Jun 10

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Introducing the Cast of Andor Season 2

    April 14, 2025

    April 14, 2025

    Apr 14

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Andor’s Mothers of the Rebellion

    April 11, 2025

    April 11, 2025

    Apr 11

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Who Is Mon Mothma?

    April 8, 2025

    April 8, 2025

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Quiz: What Star Wars Crew Should You Join?

    December 5, 2024

    December 5, 2024

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    In Star Wars: Mace Windu: The Glass Abyss, the Jedi Master has a Crisis of Conscience

    October 2, 2024

    October 2, 2024

    Oct 2

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    An Uncommon Bond: Twins in Star Wars Stories

    July 23, 2024

    July 23, 2024

    Jul 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved