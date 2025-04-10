Star Wars: Master of Evil, a New Darth Vader Novel, Turns the Page on the Sith Lord

Plus, 6 other announcements ahead of the Star Wars Celebration Japan publishing panels next week!

A creepy new book cover gives us a glimpse beneath the helmet of Darth Vader, Lucasfilm art department legend Doug Chiang takes us inside his portfolio, and the world of The Acolyte has been revealed through stunning new cover art. Ahead of Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, we have a special look at 7 new announcements, including cover reveals! Make sure to keep your S-foils locked in attack position, right here, with even more exciting announcements after the Star Wars publishing panels during Star Wars Celebration Japan next week!

1. Delve into the dark side with Star Wars: Master of Evil.

From comic runs to Star Wars Rebels, we’ve had a chance to see what Darth Vader was up to after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – but just how dark is Vader’s pre-Star Wars: A New Hope journey?The newly announced Star Wars: Master of Evil by Adam Christopher (author of the bestselling Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith) chronicles Vader’s haunting pursuit for the power to conquer death. Take a look at the creepy cover reveal with art by Simon Goinard, and get your hands on this sinister story on November 11, 2025.

2. Experience the lasting impact of an incomparable visionary in Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy And The Star Wars Legacy.

This two-volume, 800-page deluxe slipcased collection celebrates Academy Award–winning artist and designer Doug Chiang, Lucasfilm’s senior vice president and executive design director and we have your first glimpse of the cover art. From the art department for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace to production designer on The Mandalorian, Chiang’s genius fingerprints are all over the visual language of Star Wars, and this special collection, out December 2, 2025, celebrates the galaxy and beyond.

3. Get into the Halloween spirit early this year with the reveal of Star Wars: I Find Your Lack of Candy Disturbing.

All treats and no tricks, we promise! This fun greeting-card-in-a-book features some of our favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away in all their ghoulish glory, including this fun new cover. Enjoy new, exclusive artwork by artist Jeffrey Brown, and heartwarming Halloween sentiments throughout. Available August 5, 2025.

4. Get your first look at the cover of The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Straight from The High Republic, art enthusiasts will get their best look yet at the Disney+ series, The Acolyte, in this wonderful new addition to the popular “The Art of” collection. Written by Kristin Baver, with a foreword by showrunner and creator Leslye Headland, fans of Mae, Osha, and oh, yes, the Stranger, should get their hands on The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte starting October 7, 2025 and available now to pre-order.

5. Dive into the details with a new glimpse inside The Acolyte Visual Guide.

Lucasfilm creative executive Pablo Hidalgo draws fans into the twilight years of the High Republic in the stunning The Acolyte Visual Guide, complete with all the characters, creatures, vehicles, technology, and locations fans saw on screen. Take your first look inside the new companion, available in the UK June 5, 2025 and in the US June 17, 2025.

6. Dissect your favorite ships, weapons, and tech with the first look inside the updated edition of Star Wars: The Blueprints.

The newest edition of Star Wars: The Blueprints also by Pablo Hidalgo pulls straight from the Lucasfilm Archives, celebrating the artists and designers responsible for some of the most recognizable vehicles and technology ever put to screen. Available in the UK on October 2, 2025 and the US on October 7, 2025.

A newly updated edition of Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy celebrates new characters including the women of Andor, Omega from Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Peli Motto from The Mandalorian, Avar Kriss from The High Republic, and Shin Hati of Ahsoka fame with dazzling artwork for each entry. Add it to your collection starting April 29, 2025.