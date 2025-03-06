Star Wars Celebration Japan Fan Spotlight: Yuki Shibaura’s Star Wars Art is a Cut Above

Papercutting and the Force have more in common than you might expect.

Patience. Focus. Calm.

These aren’t just the traits of the Jedi. They’re also the same skills you need for the art of papercutting — and Star Wars fan Yuki Shibaura is essentially a Jedi Master.

You may have seen some of Yuki’s incredible work before. A lifelong fan who expresses her love of the galaxy far, far away through her local fan club the Jedi Order Japan, Obi-Wan Kenobi cosplay, and exquisite fan art, Yuki’s joy for Star Wars is tangible. Just be careful if you do touch her artwork: papercutting is delicate!

Yuki recently chatted with StarWars.com about her latest artwork inspired by The Mandalorian, the process of papercutting, and a few things to see in Japan if you’re making your way there for Star Wars Celebration 2025.

Appreciation

Yuki became interested in papercutting after fate — or the Force — reunited her with the art form.

“I once bought a Chinese papercutting art piece, called jiǎnzhǐ, at Chinatown in Yokohama,” she recalls. “It was made with a piece of red paper and very detailed and so beautiful.”

Twenty years later, when Yuki was thinking about ways to make her own sketches and illustrations more eye-catching, her mind turned to that cherished piece.

“The world is full of drawings that are more attractive and wonderful than mine,” she says modestly. “I thought that if I just drew pictures, I would get lost in the sea of wonderful works... [so] I thought I'd try making a papercutting of my own drawing.”

Din-spiration

One of Yuki’s latest pieces of Star Wars papercutting art is titled The Mandalorian: The Way of the Tokaido. It beautifully juxtaposes the beloved fictional character with real-world elements from Japan’s storied history and culture. Hundreds of years ago, the Tokaido was a major route across the country that linked Tokyo, then called Edo, to Kyoto. The Mandalorian, quite the traveler himself, inspired Yuki to create the piece.

“My first impression of [Din Djarin] with his face hidden by a helmet was so stylish, and I thought he would be a cool, heroic character,” she says. “However, there were many scenes where he wasn’t so cool, like when he was damaged by primitive weapons or when he was covered in mud and fought with animals. There were also scenes where he and Grogu were like father and son, so he seemed like a familiar, ordinary human being, and I was able to empathize with him.

“In Japan we call this kind of thing ‘gap moe.’ I thought that was so interesting, so I chose him for the work.”

Concentration

Yuki shared some particular details with StarWars.com about her papercutting process.

StarWars.com: What’s the first step when you start a new piece?

Yuki: First, I start with a sketch. But it’s rare to come up with a good composition right from the beginning. I decide only on the main character and draw dozens of doodles that can be drawn in a few minutes. In this way, I search for a good composition. Sometimes I can't come up with any good ideas. In those cases, I try not to think about my work for a while.

For many works, the sketch paper is placed on top of the paper for the work and then cut together. The sketch paper is secured in place with tape. Lots of short pieces of tape are used. If the tape is secured with a long length, it may expand and contract due to humidity, causing the paper to wrinkle. Depending on the piece, the sketch may be drawn directly on the back of the paper for the work.

StarWars.com: Do you have any advice for cutting tiny pieces?

Yuki: Unfortunately, there is no magic formula that will make things work. You need concentration, effort, and a lot of practice! I've steadily improved my skills by creating a lot of pieces. It's like Jedi training!

StarWars.com: What do you do if the paper tears?

Yuki: Even if I'm close to finishing my work, if I cut in the wrong place, I have to start over from the beginning. So it's a good idea to start with cutting out important parts, like a character's face, or areas that are detailed and require concentration.

When I first started papercutting, I made lots of mistakes, but I haven't made any mistakes in the last few years.

StarWars.com: What is it about Star Wars that inspires you?

Yuki: I've loved science fiction since I was a child, and I first saw Star Wars when I was 7 years old. I also love traveling! Star Wars takes me on a journey through space that we can't experience in the real world and shows me various planets with different environments and cultures, so it broadens the scope of my imagination.

Celebration

As for traveling around our own planet, Yuki has a little sightseeing advice for fans coming to Tokyo for Star Wars Celebration 2025. “Disneyland is located very close to Makuhari Messe,” she says. “Many people may already know about Akihabara, where you can enjoy Japanese subculture.

“As a cosplayer myself, I recommend the textile wholesale district in Nippori. There are nearly 100 stores where you can buy not only fabrics, but also a variety of craft materials that can be used to make costumes. There may be some rare fabrics that are only available in Japan!”

And, best of all, Yuki is planning to be an exhibitor at the show alongside other members of their Star Wars fan club. Stop by her table to see her incredible Mandalorian papercutting art firsthand.

Star Wars Celebration 2025 will be held April 18-20, 2025, at the Makuhari Messe in Japan.