Meet a Few of the Fans at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025

Star Wars fans from all over the world came together just outside of Tokyo for Star Wars Celebration Japan. The excitement and passion for a galaxy far, far away was on full display all weekend – but especially through the many Star Wars cosplayers and fans roaming the halls.

Here are just a few of our favorite fans that we spotted on the Celebration floor...

Yoh, Sailor Naboo

In the name of the Naboo, she’ll punish you!

Tokyo resident Yoh lit up the Makuhari Messe halls with a dazzling anime-inspired mashup of Sailor Moon and Queen Amidala. Her glittery gold and red cosplay included intricate details that evoked Naboo royalty. Attending her second Star Wars Celebration, Yoh told StarWars.com that she enjoyed seeing everything the show had to offer – especially all the excitement happening on the LIVE! stage.

Ivy and Joshua Oden, Honeymooners

When they first got together, Coloradoans Ivy and Joshua Oden had no idea they both shared a mutual love for Star Wars. But as soon as they discovered their shared passion, it's been non-stop – so much so that their trip to Star Wars Celebration Japan is their honeymoon. "This is our first Celebration together," Ivy told StarWars.com. "We actually planned our wedding around Celebration."

"We literally chose the date, March 20, 2025, for our wedding based on ‘can we make a honeymoon happen in Japan right after that date,’" Joshua shared. "We weren't even sure if we could go, but we had some kind friends who we wouldn't be here without who helped us get plane tickets together."

"It's been insane," Ivy said. "It's been the best trip so far."

SJ de Ocampo, Omega

SJ de Ocampo has been cosplaying since 2011 and has even competed at international cosplay competitions. But over the weekend at Celebration, her first Star Wars cosplay as Omega is all about sharing her love. "It's a means for me to show my love for the character and the show," de Ocampo said. "It's a tribute, it's a love letter to them."

De Ocampo started building her Omega cosplay in late 2024 at home in the Philippines – including a Zygerrian Energy bow her boyfriend created featuring programmable LED lights and a powerpack stealthily attached to the costume.

"Even though we prepped early, we still had to do last minute stuff," de Ocampo shared. That early prep work was important since she wound up creating a younger and older cosplay of Omega for Celebration. "When I watched The Bad Batch, I wasn't expecting to be this attached to it, to the point of making two costumes back to back and flying to Japan for Celebration!"