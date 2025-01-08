In the penultimate episode, the pirates and the children brave a maelstrom on their quest for At Attin.

In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, four kids find themselves on a thrilling adventure in a dangerous galaxy. With the latest episode now streaming on Disney+, join us as StarWars.com highlights favorite moments and fascinating connections from the Star Wars series.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the penultimate episode of Skeleton Crew, “We’re Gonna Be In So Much Trouble.”

The ship is the key.

The Onyx Cinder is no ordinary ship. First mistaken for a Jedi temple, then revealed to be a pirate vessel, the crew has now learned the ship is from their home world of At Attin, and the key to getting them safely through the Barrier surrounding their planet. But with Jod and the pirates closing in, this isn’t exactly the homecoming our heroes expected…