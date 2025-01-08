SKELETON CREW | NOW STREAMING

Skeleton Crew Explained | Episode 7 - “We’re Gonna Be In So Much Trouble”

January 8, 2025
January 8, 2025
StarWars.com Team

In the penultimate episode, the pirates and the children brave a maelstrom on their quest for At Attin.

In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, four kids find themselves on a thrilling adventure in a dangerous galaxy. With the latest episode now streaming on Disney+, join us as StarWars.com highlights favorite moments and fascinating connections from the Star Wars series.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the penultimate episode of Skeleton Crew, “We’re Gonna Be In So Much Trouble.

The ship is the key.

The Onyx Cinder is no ordinary ship. First mistaken for a Jedi temple, then revealed to be a pirate vessel, the crew has now learned the ship is from their home world of At Attin, and the key to getting them safely through the Barrier surrounding their planet. But with Jod and the pirates closing in, this isn’t exactly the homecoming our heroes expected…

    • Episode 7: “We’re Gonna Be In So Much Trouble”

    Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel’s (Robert Timothy Smith) parents execute their plan to send a message beyond At Attin’s Barrier in the hopes of helping their children return safely home.

    The kids continue their journey home, unaware that Jod and the pirate crew are also descending on the planet. Jod, realizing the Onyx Cinder is the key to getting through the Barrier, persuades Brutus to capture the ship. As the kids try to prevent the pirates from boarding, Jod takes advantage of the moment to shoot Brutus, take back his command, and take the kids hostage.

    Jod intercepts the parents’ message, but the sight of their families galvanizes the kids to take action. With the help of SM-33 (Nick Frost), Fern reclaims command of the Onyx Cinder and the kids make a daring break for home. But their excitement at getting safely through the Barrier is interrupted by Jod, who stowed away before the ship took off. Using the lightsaber from Rennod’s lair, Jod decapitates SM-33 and subdues the kids, threatening to go after their families if they don’t follow his lead.

    At long last, the Onyx Cinder safely descends on At Attin. Jod, posing as a Republic Emissary, is escorted to the Mint – where he finds more credits than he could spend in a lifetime. The kids are reunited with their parents, but can’t risk telling them the truth. Though our heroes finally made it home, with their families and their planet under threat from Jod and his crew, they now face their biggest challenge yet…

    For more on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, discover StarWars.com's full coverage, including:

    Matte Paintings and Models: The Visual Effects of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

    Bringing the Towering “Tet’niss” from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew to Life

    The Strange and Familiar Sounds of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

    The Inside Story of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Creature Effects

    Welcome to the Worlds of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: An Interview with Doug Chiang and Oliver Scholl

    Adventure Over Destiny: How Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Makes You Feel Like a Kid Again

    Class is In Session with the Cast of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

    Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Nick Frost Brings Levity to the Adventure with SM-33

    Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Filmmaker Roundtable

    Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Jude Law Would Like to Introduce You to Jod

    Composer Mick Giacchino Joins Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Reveal

    With Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Jon Watts and Chris Ford are Ready for Their Own Pirate Adventure

    Official Trailer | Skeleton Crew

