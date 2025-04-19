5 Things We Learned at the Star Wars Celebration Japan Ahsoka Panel

Loth kittens, Admiral Ackbar, and the Chosen One were just some of the incredible reveals.

The highly anticipated second season of Star Wars: Ahsoka won’t start filming until next week, but that doesn’t mean that its cast and crew didn’t bring a slew of teases and announcements – and a pre-production teaser – to share with the Star Wars Celebration Japan crowd.

The panel was comprised of creator, writer, and showrunner Dave Filoni, executive producer Jon Favreau, and Ahsoka herself, Rosario Dawson. (They were also joined a little later by a special guest. Keep reading to find out!)

Favreau called himself the show’s number one fan, and the “first audience member” for Season 2 with a front row seat to Filoni’s entire creative process. As he put it, “He’s constantly drawing. It’s his creative process that just flows out of him. It then becomes a script, and then it becomes a collaborative art.”

And what is Favreau looking forward to in Season 2? “I could go on and on about the visuals, the sets, the fights, the ships,” he said, “but the show is all about family and relationships, so I’m really looking forward to how the relationships develop.”

So, what Ahsoka secrets were unveiled? Read on for our top five key takeaways to get you prepped for the upcoming second season.

1. Rory McCann is joining the cast, playing former Jedi Baylan Skoll.

The role, of course, was originated by the late Ray Stevenson in Season 1, and Dave Filoni addressed the crowd about the further journey of the character. “[Writing] Season 2 was a particularly big challenge for me, because of the loss of Ray,” he said. “He was the most beautiful person on set and off, and it was a challenge for me to even consider a way to move forward.”

But the story continues, and after discussing with Stevenson’s family, the role was recast due to its importance to the story. “Baylan is meant to be the parallel to Ahsoka in every way, a different journey for a Jedi who has been lost,” explained Filoni. “That parallel must continue.”

“In essence, because Ray had played it so iconically, there was already a blueprint,” Filoni continued. “We had to find the right person who not only understood the character, but understood Ray as well.” That right person is a veteran actor, familiar to fans of Game of Thrones. “Rory McCann will be taking over the role of Baylan, and he takes it very seriously. He’s a big man with a big heart. He has such respect for Ray, and his whole focus is not letting Ray down and not letting you down. the Force is with him, and I know you will be, too.”

The announcement was also accompanied by incredible behind-the-scenes shots of the new actor in his hooded costume, wielding Skoll’s striking lightsaber – which seems like it will be getting quite a lot of action this season. As Dawson says, “We’ve been in training for the past few months and it’s been really, really fun.”

2. Admiral Ackbar returns to face off against Thrawn.

With an unpainted Mon Calamari mask displayed on screen behind him, Filoni confirmed that the Mon Calamari leader will return in Season 2, with an even bigger role: “He’s going head to head against Thrawn. What’s a Death Star compared to a blue guy?”

The aquatic Rebel will be a staunch ally for the galactic heroes, with his mask designed to mimic his classic, globular look in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. “I told Neal Scanlan that I want all the wiggles!” exclaimed Filoni.

Filoni gave a “hint” about his Season 2 scripts by saying, “It took all my effort to resist writing the line, ‘It’s a trap.’ He can’t always get in a trap!”

Also shown were miniature concepts of the physical Home One hangar sets, which, when they’re built, seem to be enormous. “We have two full size X-wings, an A-wing… and I have other wings I’m not going to tell you about,” teased Filoni.

3. Meet the Loth kittens.

On a lighter note, new concept art and still photography revealed the latest (and potentially cutest) creatures to join the Star Wars galaxy. Confirming that Sabine’s Loth cat, Murley, will return for Season 2, Filoni further revealed the younger, smaller versions of the Loth cat - the Loth kitten. “Their legs aren’t strong enough to walk, so they have to roll around,” said Filoni.

Dubbed “little Loth balls” by Dawson on-stage, we have a feeling that these fuzzy little rollies will be the next cute obsession, with plushies assuredly coming soon enough.

”I have to pay for the show somehow,” Filoni joked.

4. The Mortis gods will have a presence.

As teased by the final shot of Baylan on top of the larger-than-life statues on Peridea, the Father, Son and Daughter will impact the story of Ahsoka Season 2.

The Mortis gods, who were introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, are an interesting element to insert into the new season and not without their challenges. “It’s big, it’s crazy. It’s a complicated thing,” Filoni said.

5. The Chosen One returns.

In a surprise addition to the panel, the Chosen One himself, Hayden Christensen, joined the rest of the cast and crew to share insights into the role he returned to in the first season.

“It was too much fun. It was a very compelling period in Anakin’s life that we had never gotten to see in live action, and it was nice to see Anakin in a new look,” said Christensen. Filoni was enthusiastic about the opportunity to work with the prequel star.

“I had to bend entire dimensions to make it happen,” he said. “Plus, no one swings a lightsaber like you, man.”

Christensen also closed the panel with a succinct but concrete answer. “Not much I can share, but Anakin will be back for Season 2.”

And so much more.

A quick teaser of concept art also tantalized the crowd, with the narrator sharing tidbits like “ancient machines from a dark and dangerous past” – as well as the confirmation that Star Wars Rebels fan favorite Zeb will be appearing in the new season!

Ahsoka Season 2 begins filming soon.

Stay right here on StarWars.com for all the latest news and updates coming out of Star Wars Celebration Japan!