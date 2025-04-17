STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

There’s Nothing Vague and Unconvincing About the All-New K-2SO Security Droid LEGO Set

April 18, 2025
Paige Lyman

Cassian Andor’s reprogrammed KX droid is back with a new LEGO building set and a massive scale build, just revealed on the LIVE! Stage.

Snarky droid and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story fans rejoice — there’s exciting news fresh off the LIVE! Stage at Star Wars Celebration Japan!

K-2SO is back this year on screen in Andor Season 2 and in LEGO form. The all-new LEGO Star Wars K-2SO Security Droid build set was announced today in Tokyo alongside a towering 1:1 LEGO replica of our favorite reprogrammed rebel that can only be found on the show floor. The captain says he is a friend!

A lifestyle image of the LEGO Star Wars K-2SO Security Droid set being built.

Bringing the most candid droid to life in LEGO bricks, this 845-piece set features a posable head and arms for anyone looking to recreate some of K-2SO’s iconic scenes once fully built. The set measures in at over 16 inches tall (making for one long-legged droid) and is accompanied by a K-2SO minifigure. The set also includes a display stand and information plaque with technical stats about K-2SO, making for the perfect addition to any collection — droid-focused or otherwise. Pre-order yours today…Cassian says you have to.

And if you’re at Star Wars Celebration Japan, you can get your photo with the 1:1 build of K-2SO that was also unveiled and is on display on the show floor. Standing at 8.2 feet tall and weighing 233 pounds, the 1:1 K-2SO build took 182 hours to construct and is made up of 50,067 LEGO bricks.

A close up of the LEGO Star Wars K-2SO Security Droid set.

The LEGO Star Wars K-2SO Security Droid set will be available on August 1, 2025 on LEGO.com and in LEGO stores worldwide.


SWCJ 2025 K-2SO (Kay-Tuesso) (Star Wars)

