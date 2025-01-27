SKELETON CREW | NOW STREAMING

Fuel Your Fandom With the Star Wars Power the Force Product Campaign

January 27, 2025
StarWars.com Team

Get your first look at a new LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Driver helmet and more details on the just-announced campaign filled with new releases, announcements, and reveals!


Star Wars Power the Force logo

Imagination. Creativity. Adventure. These words not only capture some of the magic of Star Wars and its multigenerational fans, it also describes this year’s Power the Force consumer products campaign.

It’s a big year for Star Wars, with highlights including Star Wars Celebration Japan, the release of Andor A Star Wars Story Season 2, the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. To celebrate, Power the Force is a yearlong campaign showcasing some of the saga’s iconic ships, favorite characters, memorable droids and, of course, lightsabers.

    • To kick off the campaign, StarWars.com has an exclusive first look at a new entry in the popular LEGO Star Wars Helmets Collection: the AT-AT Driver Helmet! The twelfth helmet in the long-running collection, and the first new entry since 2023, the AT-AT Driver LEGO Star Wars helmet will take you back to the Battle of Hoth from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Complete with a display stand and nameplate, you can add this unique brick building set to your collection on March 1, available at Target and LEGO stores.

    In addition to even more new LEGO Star Wars sets coming soon, Power the Force will feature collectibles, apparel, and toys across a host of brands, including Hasbro, Funko, Citizen, Jazwares, RSVLTS, RockLove Jewelry, Topps, and more. And keep your Jedi senses honed for some surprises along the way!

    Stay tuned for more exciting Power the Force announcements on StarWars.com, at Star Wars Celebration Japan, on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel and beyond!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Star Wars merchandise collectibles

