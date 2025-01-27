Fuel Your Fandom With the Star Wars Power the Force Product Campaign

Get your first look at a new LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Driver helmet and more details on the just-announced campaign filled with new releases, announcements, and reveals!
Imagination. Creativity. Adventure. These words not only capture some of the magic of Star Wars and its multigenerational fans, it also describes this year’s Power the Force consumer products campaign.
It’s a big year for Star Wars, with highlights including Star Wars Celebration Japan, the release of Andor A Star Wars Story Season 2, the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. To celebrate, Power the Force is a yearlong campaign showcasing some of the saga’s iconic ships, favorite characters, memorable droids and, of course, lightsabers.