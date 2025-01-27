Fuel Your Fandom With the Star Wars Power the Force Product Campaign

To kick off the campaign, StarWars.com has an exclusive first look at a new entry in the popular LEGO Star Wars Helmets Collection: the AT-AT Driver Helmet! The twelfth helmet in the long-running collection, and the first new entry since 2023, the AT-AT Driver LEGO Star Wars helmet will take you back to the Battle of Hoth from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Complete with a display stand and nameplate, you can add this unique brick building set to your collection on March 1, available at Target and LEGO stores.

In addition to even more new LEGO Star Wars sets coming soon, Power the Force will feature collectibles, apparel, and toys across a host of brands, including Hasbro, Funko, Citizen, Jazwares, RSVLTS, RockLove Jewelry, Topps, and more. And keep your Jedi senses honed for some surprises along the way!

Stay tuned for more exciting Power the Force announcements on StarWars.com, at Star Wars Celebration Japan, on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel and beyond!