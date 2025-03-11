STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

Recharge your Andor Rewatch with this B2EMO Popcorn Box

March 11, 2025
March 11, 2025
Kelly Knox

It’s easy to Bee creative with this handy how-to.

An unsung hero of the first season of Andor on Disney+, B2EMO is the quirky companion of the Andor family. B2EMO — or Bee for short — worked long days alongside Cassian’s adoptive parents, hauling salvage and cargo. As he got on in years, Bee settled down on Ferrix with Maarva Andor. The groundmech spent most of his time in a charging station managing his antiquated batteries, but he was always eager to pipe into a conversation to share his thoughts.

B2EMO

The loyal droid is ready for your next big haul — of popcorn! Let Bee keep you company while you recharge and rewatch Season 1 with your favorite binge-watching snack. We’ve got the quick and easy how-to just for you. Simply print, cut, glue, and pop!

You will need:

·  B2EMO template

·  Scissors

·  School glue or clear tape

Get Started!

All five pages of the B2EMO template and cut out the shapes.

Step 1: Print all five pages of the B2EMO template and cut out the shapes.

Step 2: Gently fold each piece at the dashed lines.

Bee’s front and back glued together.

Step 3: Tape or glue Bee’s front and back together at the gray tabs on the sides of the back piece.

Stick the four large bottom flaps and four small flaps together.

Step 4: Flip Bee over and stick the four large bottom flaps and four small flaps together.

The B2EMO popcorn box four wheels.

Step 5: Assemble the four wheels, beginning by folding over and gluing the piece in the front.

Stick two wheels on either side of the bottom with glue.

Step 6: Turn Bee right-side up. Stick two wheels on either side of the bottom.

Tip: The yellow wheel is on Bee’s back left side.

Step 7:  Let all glue dry.

Step 8: Fill with popcorn! Bee is ready to join you for your next Star Wars movie night or rewatch marathon.

B2EMO Popcorn Box

With Bee at your side, you’re all set for the return of Andor Season 2 coming this April 22, only to Disney+.

Kelly Knox is the author of Star Wars Conversation Cards, Be More Obi-Wan, and Star Wars: Dad Jokes, and a co-author of the upcoming The Phantom Menace: A Visual Archive. Her puns are always intended.

Andor B2EMO

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Andor Revisited: Meet Cassian Andor - Exploring the First Arc of Season 1

    March 10, 2025

    March 10, 2025

    Mar 10

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Andor Creator Tony Gilroy is Here To Answer Your Questions This Thursday

    March 10, 2025

    March 10, 2025

    Mar 10

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    First Andor A Star Wars Story Teaser Trailer and Posters Revealed - Update

    March 5, 2025

    March 5, 2025

    Mar 5

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Five Films that Inspired Star Wars Storytellers

    February 28, 2025

    February 28, 2025

    Feb 28

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Celebrity Guests Confirmed for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - FINAL UPDATE

    February 19, 2025

    February 19, 2025

    Feb 19

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    First Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Merchandise Revealed - Updated

    February 14, 2025

    February 14, 2025

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Bad Batch is Back in Star Wars: Sanctuary - Cover Art Reveal

    February 5, 2025

    February 5, 2025

    Feb 5

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Completes Season 2 This March - New Images Revealed

    January 31, 2025

    January 31, 2025

    Jan 31

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved