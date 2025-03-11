Recharge your Andor Rewatch with this B2EMO Popcorn Box

It’s easy to Bee creative with this handy how-to.

An unsung hero of the first season of Andor on Disney+, B2EMO is the quirky companion of the Andor family. B2EMO — or Bee for short — worked long days alongside Cassian’s adoptive parents, hauling salvage and cargo. As he got on in years, Bee settled down on Ferrix with Maarva Andor. The groundmech spent most of his time in a charging station managing his antiquated batteries, but he was always eager to pipe into a conversation to share his thoughts.

The loyal droid is ready for your next big haul — of popcorn! Let Bee keep you company while you recharge and rewatch Season 1 with your favorite binge-watching snack. We’ve got the quick and easy how-to just for you. Simply print, cut, glue, and pop!

You will need:

· B2EMO template

· Scissors

· School glue or clear tape

Get Started!

Step 1: Print all five pages of the B2EMO template and cut out the shapes.

Step 2: Gently fold each piece at the dashed lines.

Step 3: Tape or glue Bee’s front and back together at the gray tabs on the sides of the back piece.

Step 4: Flip Bee over and stick the four large bottom flaps and four small flaps together.

Step 5: Assemble the four wheels, beginning by folding over and gluing the piece in the front.

Step 6: Turn Bee right-side up. Stick two wheels on either side of the bottom.

Tip: The yellow wheel is on Bee’s back left side.

Step 7: Let all glue dry.

Step 8: Fill with popcorn! Bee is ready to join you for your next Star Wars movie night or rewatch marathon.

With Bee at your side, you’re all set for the return of Andor Season 2 coming this April 22, only to Disney+.