STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW | DEC 3 ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles Returns — Reveal

October 10, 2024
October 10, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Grab a friend and get your lightsaber ready for this classic side-scrolling adventure packed with new features and characters this January.

Taking down battle droids has never been more fun. And, yes, Mace Windu has his purple lightsaber in hand this time.

Twenty-five years after its original release, Jedi Power Battles is back. The action-packed adventure from Lucasfilm Games and Aspyr is coming to PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox early next year. Like Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Jedi Power Battles begins with players fighting their way through a Trade Federation ship. On Tatooine, Naboo, and Coruscant players take down a variety of enemies and bosses including battle droids, mercenaries, Tusken Raiders, and Darth Maul (pre-bifurcation).

And like Maul and his future cybernetic legs, this game is using the original Sega Dreamcast source code with significant gameplay enhancements. For Jedi Power Battles players, that means smoother jumps and better balance while keeping the nostalgic feel of the original game.

Players can choose between original favorites (Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, Plo Koon, and Adi Gallia) and previously unlockable characters (Darth Maul, Queen Amidala, Captain Panaka, Ki-Adi Mundi, and a battle droid) from the beginning. There are also a variety of new characters to unlock, including a Tusken Raider, a Rodian, and many more.

For the first time, the game includes a lightsaber toggle that allows players to choose between the original lightsaber colors Mace Windu, Plo Koon, and Adi Gallia used in the game — or screen-accurate sabers. Plus, Cheat Codes are back, including Big Head Mode and Big Foot Mode.

In Jedi Power Battles players can progress through the game on their own or with the help of a second player. In addition to playing the main campaign, Jedi Power Battles includes seven Training Rooms to practice skills like jumping (that tree in Naboo isn’t going to climb itself) and a VS mode where two characters can battle it out.

Get your first look at Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles with the trailer and image gallery below! Pre-order Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles for Xbox, Steam, and PlayStation now, then join the fight when the game arrives January 23, 2025.


  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

    • StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    star wars video games

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Star Wars: Hunters Is Here!

    June 4, 2024

    June 4, 2024

    Jun 4

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Beans Strike Back as Star Wars Comes to Fall Guys

    May 4, 2024

    May 4, 2024

    May 4

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Fortnite | Star Wars Now Available

    May 3, 2024

    May 3, 2024

    May 3

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"} {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    Watch the LEGO Fortnite | Star Wars Trailer

    May 1, 2024

    May 1, 2024

    May 1

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Star Wars: Hunters Release Date, Cinematic Trailer Revealed

    April 30, 2024

    April 30, 2024

    Apr 30

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Star Wars Outlaws: Creative Director Julian Gerighty Breaks Down the New Story Trailer

    April 9, 2024

    April 9, 2024

    Apr 9

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Take the High Ground in the Brawlhalla Star Wars Event - Available Now

    March 20, 2024

    March 20, 2024

    Mar 20

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection Available Now - Updated

    March 7, 2024

    March 7, 2024

    Mar 7

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved