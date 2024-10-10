Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles Returns — Reveal

Grab a friend and get your lightsaber ready for this classic side-scrolling adventure packed with new features and characters this January.

Taking down battle droids has never been more fun. And, yes, Mace Windu has his purple lightsaber in hand this time.

Twenty-five years after its original release, Jedi Power Battles is back. The action-packed adventure from Lucasfilm Games and Aspyr is coming to PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox early next year. Like Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Jedi Power Battles begins with players fighting their way through a Trade Federation ship. On Tatooine, Naboo, and Coruscant players take down a variety of enemies and bosses including battle droids, mercenaries, Tusken Raiders, and Darth Maul (pre-bifurcation).

And like Maul and his future cybernetic legs, this game is using the original Sega Dreamcast source code with significant gameplay enhancements. For Jedi Power Battles players, that means smoother jumps and better balance while keeping the nostalgic feel of the original game.

Players can choose between original favorites (Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, Plo Koon, and Adi Gallia) and previously unlockable characters (Darth Maul, Queen Amidala, Captain Panaka, Ki-Adi Mundi, and a battle droid) from the beginning. There are also a variety of new characters to unlock, including a Tusken Raider, a Rodian, and many more.

For the first time, the game includes a lightsaber toggle that allows players to choose between the original lightsaber colors Mace Windu, Plo Koon, and Adi Gallia used in the game — or screen-accurate sabers. Plus, Cheat Codes are back, including Big Head Mode and Big Foot Mode.

In Jedi Power Battles players can progress through the game on their own or with the help of a second player. In addition to playing the main campaign, Jedi Power Battles includes seven Training Rooms to practice skills like jumping (that tree in Naboo isn’t going to climb itself) and a VS mode where two characters can battle it out.

Get your first look at Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles with the trailer and image gallery below! Pre-order Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles for Xbox, Steam, and PlayStation now, then join the fight when the game arrives January 23, 2025.



