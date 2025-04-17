STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Director Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter Film Starts Production This Fall

April 18, 2025
April 18, 2025
StarWars.com Team

The title of the next Star Wars theatrical film to go into production was just announced on the first day of Star Wars Celebration Japan, with a surprise visit from star Ryan Gosling and the director.

Ryan Gosling is joining the Star Wars galaxy in a new film directed by Shawn Levy.

Levy, who recently directed and produced Marvel’s hit Deadpool & Wolverine, made a surprise appearance during The Mandalorian and Grogu panel today, joining Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni on stage to confirm his project for the live audience at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

One of several theatrical projects still in development from Lucasfilm, including films by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, Taika Waititi and a new trilogy by Simon Kinberg, Levy’s film — Star Wars: Starfighter — will star Gosling and go into production starting this fall. 

Set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Gosling will play a brand-new character teased by the actor’s appearance on stage.

Star Wars: Starfighter arrives in theaters on Memorial Day 2027.


SWCJ 2025 Star Wars: Starfighter

