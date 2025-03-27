ILM’s latest experience — coming to Meta Quest — will put you inside the world of podracing like never before, and you can be among the first to get your hands on it at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

Get ready to team up with Sebulba and go Beyond Victory!

Announcing Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset, the new experience in development at Industrial Light & Magic and Lucasfilm, exclusively for Meta Quest 3 and 3S headsets! Meet up-and-comer Volo Bolus as they join forces with the legendary podracer pilot Sebulba in this heart-pumping and engine-thrumping mixed reality experience. Set around the time of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Beyond Victory will feature an electrifying story and a variety of unique modes for players to enjoy.

Star Wars: Beyond Victory is currently in development for Meta Quest headsets – and fans in Tokyo will be among the first to experience it.

“We’re beyond excited to share an early look at this new experience with the incredible Star Wars community at Star Wars Celebration this year,” says Jose Perez III, Director of Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset. “Our goal at ILM has always been to find new and exciting ways for players to experience Star Wars stories. Focusing on mixed reality has opened several fascinating doors from an immersion standpoint and allows us to literally bring a galaxy far, far away right into the comfort of players’ homes in a way that’s unlike anything we’ve done before.”

Plus, an original Marvel comic will delve into the prequel story for the experience and is available only as a giveaway at the ILM and Meta Quest booth during Star Wars Celebration Japan. Get your first look at the cover art by Phil Noto for Marvel’s Star Wars: Beyond Victory, written by Ethan Sacks, with interior illustrations by Will Sliney, Steven Cummings, and Shogo Aoki.

Celebration attendees can get some hands-on (and headset-on) time at over a dozen playable Quest stations equipped with the first look at Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset, as well as demos for fan favorites Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 will take place April 18 - 20 at the Makuhari Messe convention center. The ILM and Meta Quest activation can be found at Hall 4, Booth #20-5.

Stay tuned as more information on Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset is revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2025!