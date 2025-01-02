SKELETON CREW | NOW STREAMING

{:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

Bringing the Towering “Tet’niss” from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew to Life

January 2, 2025
January 2, 2025
Kristin Baver

How Tippett Studio created the terrifying trash crab from the latest episode of the Disney+ series.

On the beaches of Lanupa, Wim and KB encounter a terrifying creature who may just see the lost children of At Attin as more food than friend. To create Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s lumbering mother crab, a massive version of the seemingly harmless hermit crab-like creatures the pair followed skittering across the sands, series co-creators Jon Watts and Chris Ford called upon Tippett Studio to design, build, and animate the stop-motion puppet in their Berkeley, California studio.

Tippett Studio founder Phil Tippett, left, animates an AT-AT while working on Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.
Tippett Studio founder Phil Tippett, left, animates an AT-AT while working on Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

The studio was founded by legendary animator and creature creator Phil Tippett, who led the innovative animation techniques for the tauntauns and AT-AT walkers of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and sculpted several of the aliens, including Max Rebo, populating Jabba’s Palace as the head of the creature department for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. In recent years, the Tippett Studio has been called in to recreate Tippett’s stop-motion dejarik chess set from Star Wars: A New Hope for three recent Star Wars films — The Force Awakens, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and The Rise of Skywalker — and create new stop-motion masterpieces for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. For Skeleton Crew, the Mama Crab puppet, lovingly nicknamed Tet’niss, would become the studio’s heaviest creation to date.

Concept art of Mama Crab, also known as “Tet’niss,” by Aaron McBride.
Concept art of Mama Crab, also known as “Tet’niss,” by Aaron McBride.

Making Mama

The Tippett Studio team didn’t set out to establish a studio record, but Mama Crab’s sheer size on screen dictated much of her design. Filmmakers wanted the creature to appear to be a staggering 30-feet-tall compared to the young actors. That scale also helped determine the size of the trash greeblies that would adorn her shell. “We 3D printed a lot of the parts that went onto the crab, but the thing that really took it to that next level for detail was the handcrafted elements that were placed on it: the antennas, the wires, and all of those little things that really gave it that sense of scale,” says visual effects supervisor Chris “CMo” Morley, who also served as director of photography on the shoot. 

A texture render of Mama Crab, also known as “Tet’niss.”
A texture render of Mama Crab, also known as “Tet’niss.”

First, art director and fabrication supervisor Mark Dubeau worked with the series’ production designer Doug Chiang to digitally render the crab creature. Initial concept art passes defined the overall shape, but left the facial details out. “The original concept didn't have much of a face,” says Morley. “It was essentially a giant meatball with legs on it and a bunch of stuff sticking out of the back,” adds Dubeau, so he kitbashed a more detailed version in ZBrush. The only problem was he didn’t have a sense of the overall tone of the show. “I knew that it was kids and it kind of had a bit of a Goonies vibe, but when Doug saw it, its face was terrifying.” Chiang and his art department elongated the features, now complete with a snapping beak, and Dubeau realized the creature needed to be a little more friendly looking. “It has a little bit of a Muppet quality to it,” he says of the final design. “It's meant to be kind of creepy and scary, but you don't want to terrify children. That's not the tone of the show.”

Production designer Doug Chiang glues “junk” onto the Mama Crab model.
Production designer Doug Chiang glues “junk” onto the Mama Crab model.

In his digital studio, Dubeau added model kit pieces similar to those used in the original Star Wars films, mindful that everything had to be sized to the younger characters for scale. Once the model went into fabrication, even more greeblies were added on. “I was having so much fun. I even invited Doug at one point and gave him a hot glue gun, and he came and he put junk on the legs,” Dubeau says. “It's completely festooned with garbage.”

A final frame of Mama Crab in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Hidden treasures

Look carefully and you may find some of the Easter eggs the team added to Mama Crab’s shell, hiding some elements with weathering and rust so it wasn’t immediately apparent where they were borrowed from. “If you look closely at the junk on his back, it's not just random parts. There's pieces of the Millennium Falcon in there,” says Dubeau. “There's pieces of an Imperial walker. There [are] droids stuck in there! I just wanted to make it look as bizarre as humanly possible.”

  • Detail of R2-D2 found on Mama Crab.

    of

  • Detail of C-3PO found on Mama Crab.

    of

  • The Tippett Studio team added their names in Aurebesh on a plaque hidden on the backside of Mama Crab.

    of

  • Detail of "junk" found on Mama Crab.

    of

  • Detail of "junk" found on Mama Crab.

    of

    • Scaled versions of R2-D2, K-2SO and C-3PO, complete with one articulated arm that can wave, were added alongside a plaque listing the names of the Tippett Studio team in Aurebesh affixed to the puppet’s posterior. But Chiang was adamant that any callbacks remained disguised. “Doug was very specific,” Dubeau says. “He didn't want it to look like there was an X-wing sticking out of it. So, it's very well disguised.” Other elements include parts from the scrap walker seen in The Mandalorian Season 2 and panels from an X-wing starfighter. 

    A close-up look at Mama Crab's maw.
    A close-up look at Mama Crab's maw.

    The final creation also shares some Tippett DNA with the rancor from Return of the Jedi. Phil Tippett used ball bearings coated in Sharpie to create the glossy eyes of the hand puppet lurking in Jabba the Hutt’s dungeon, and the crab’s four gleaming eyestalks are tipped with ball bearings as well. “I wanted to make Phil proud so we used a lot of his tricks,” Dubeau says. And just like the rancor, Mama Crab has a similarly sticky maw. “We really wanted to add something to show that there is a vulnerability to this creature,” says Morley. “There's got to be some soft parts somewhere so we chose the interior of the mouth. And in order to really sell that, we shot some slime in our hands and created strings of slime that we composited digitally into the mouth during the roars, just adding that little sense of organic wetness.”

    “It was a fun process. It took a long time, but I think we wound up with a creature that nobody's seen before,” Dubeau adds.

    The Mama Crab model on display at Tippett Studio.
    The Mama Crab model on display at Tippett Studio.

    Mama’s suspenders

    By the time Mama Crab was fully loaded with her amassed wares, the final puppet weighed in at around 15 pounds and required a harness to hold her weight during animation. “It’s definitely the heaviest stop motion puppet we've ever worked on,” Morley says. “So heavy, in fact, that we had to build suspenders for it — that's that big metal rig that allowed for a nice, smooth animation and a lumbering type feel to the creature.”

    “It very much has a Cirque Du Soleil feel to it,” adds Tom "Gibby" Gibbons, the stop motion animation supervisor on the project. “She can totally hold up her own weight. However, when you tighten her to the point where she can do that, it's very hard to move her.”

    Tet’niss the Mama Crab label.

    The final piece was crafting the landscape, a 3-D printed rock that the creature crests in the final shot before stabbing her pincers into the sand — dressed with corn starch and acrylic fixative — lurching toward her unsuspecting visitors. As Gibbons stepped in to bring her to life, the crew gave their creation her nickname: Tet’niss. “We name things around here a lot because it helps in the brevity of communication,” Gibbons notes. “Mama Crab got the name ‘Tet’niss’ because we had a lot of spiky, sharp things coming off of her all rusted…someone was bound to get tetanus if they weren't paying attention around her.”

    “And it stuck,” Morley adds.

    On set, Gibbons spent long days incrementally animating Tet’niss for her big debut. The final design has a metal armature and around 70 joints for a full range of motion. “And, in all honesty, most of them are moving all the time,” Gibbons says. “We often say it's a dance because the intention of the animator can get lost in the reality of the puppet. The puppet will only want to do certain things, and as the animator, you have to lean into that. And that relationship, for me, is wonderful. It keeps me on my toes as a performer, and it feels like I'm not the only one on the stage when I'm doing stop motion, more than with any other form of animation. It's wonderful once you've just given into it.”

    The Mama Crab model on display at Tippett Studio.
    The Mama Crab model on display at Tippett Studio.

    Latin for trash

    Tet’niss is not only an homage to Phil Tippett’s stop-motion legacy, but also the artistry that Ray Harryhausen used to bring similarly outsized creatures to his classic films. “A lot of us love Harryhausen films,” Morley says. “Clash of the Titans hit me at the right age. And the feeling of all those creatures and the way they move, the way they look, was just so magical. It was so great to be able to achieve that with Skeleton Crew. “

    “What made the original [Star Wars] films as charming as they were was the fact that there was a lot of stop motion, a lot of puppets, a lot of masks and very physical things,” adds Dubeau. “And this is a perfect sequence for [stop motion]. It's a big monster coming over a rock.”

    “There's just an internal romanticism I have for it, which gets easily wiped away by just the difficulty of doing it when we start actually doing the process,” Gibbons says. “But it's an art form that I really enjoy looking at and executing, whether it's animating or building for it. There is an inherent dust, dirt scratch, fingerprint element to stop motion. It may not even be visible, but…you believe in stop motion characters because they are in the real world, and we just recognize that on some sort of a level.”

    Mama Crab remains proudly displayed as part of the Tippett Studio collection, complete with a museum-worthy plaque from CG modeler and fabricator John "JD" Daniel. It says Tet’niss the Mama Crab, Megapagurus detritiphorus. “We wanted to give it more of a scientific grounding,” Daniel says, concocting a genus and species that is essentially Latin for big hermit crab carrying trash.

    For more on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, discover StarWars.com's full coverage, including:

    Bringing the Towering “Tet’niss” from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew to Life

    The Strange and Familiar Sounds of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

    The Inside Story of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Creature Effects

    Welcome to the Worlds of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: An Interview with Doug Chiang and Oliver Scholl

    Adventure Over Destiny: How Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Makes You Feel Like a Kid Again

    Class is In Session with the Cast of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

    Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Nick Frost Brings Levity to the Adventure with SM-33

    Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Filmmaker Roundtable

    Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Jude Law Would Like to Introduce You to Jod

    Composer Mick Giacchino Joins Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Reveal

    With Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Jon Watts and Chris Ford are Ready for Their Own Pirate Adventure

    Official Trailer | Skeleton Crew

    Kristin Baver is the editor-in-chief of StarWars.com and the author of Star Wars: 100 Objects, The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic, and other books. You may know her as the host of This Week! In Star Wars. A Sy Snootles stan and all-around sci-fi nerd, Kristin always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Follow her on Instagram @KristinBaver.

    Skeleton Crew special effects Tippett Studio

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Skeleton Crew Explained | Episode 6 - “Zero Friends Again”

    January 1, 2025

    January 1, 2025

    Jan 1

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    The Strange and Familiar Sounds of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

    December 26, 2024

    December 26, 2024

    Dec 26

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Skeleton Crew Explained | Episode 5 - “You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates”

    December 25, 2024

    December 25, 2024

    Dec 25

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars Year in Review 2024

    December 20, 2024

    December 20, 2024

    Dec 20

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    The Inside Story of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Creature Effects

    December 18, 2024

    December 18, 2024

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Skeleton Crew Explained | Episode 4 - “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin”

    December 18, 2024

    December 18, 2024

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Make Your Own Skeleton Crew-Inspired Lightbox

    December 17, 2024

    December 17, 2024

    Dec 17

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Who Is Cassian Andor?

    December 16, 2024

    December 16, 2024

    Dec 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved