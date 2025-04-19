Fortnite & Star Wars Collide Like Never Before in the new Galactic Battle Season

The fate of the galaxy is in your hands in a new Fortnite Battle Royale event beginning May 2 — just in time for Star Wars Day.

Just about anything is possible in Fortnite, which is why it’s no surprise Jar Jar Binks looks a little different in the newly revealed Fortnite trailer, which just debuted at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

That’s right. Long time fan-favorite Darth Jar Jar will soon be making his way into the world of Fortnite, Sith lightning crackling from those long Gungan fingers.

Just announced on the Star Wars Celebration LIVE! Stage, Fortnite: Galactic Battle is an all-new collaboration between Star Wars and Fortnite launching on May 2, 2025.

Ahmed Best, known for his portrayal of Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Jedi Master Kelleran Beq in The Mandalorian, was on stage to help announce the new collaboration and introduce a brand-new trailer complete with some major reveals like Darth Jar Jar and the new in-game Force ability, Force Lightning.

Best is a fan of gaming and Fortnite in particular, which he enjoys playing with his son. Best shared his excitement for seeing a beloved Star Wars character like Darth Jar Jar be brought to life for the first time in games and put right into the hands of players and fans.

Rolling out as a new Battle Royale Season in Fortnite, Galactic Battle begins May 2 and is a five-part saga where players will experience new Star Wars gameplay every week through early June.

Players can expect a number of surprises from across every established Star Wars era including:

A Star Wars -themed Battle Pass featuring iconic characters like Emperor Palpatine and mashups like Wookiee Cuddle Team Leader as seen on stage at Star Wars Celebration Japan

All-new Item Shop offerings including Mace Windu

The ability to pilot and co-pilot X-wings and TIE fighters

Themed map locations

And so much more to come!

Each week will have a different overarching theme:

Imperial Takeover – May 2, 2025

The Pull of the Force – May 8, 2025

Mandalorian Rising – May 22, 2025

Star Destroyer Bombardment – May 29, 2025

Death Star Sabotage – June 7, 2025

The five-part saga will lead up to an in-game narrative live event that will surely have players feeling like they’ve got the fate of the whole galaxy in their hands.

To wrap up the announcement on the Celebration LIVE! Stage, a group of Wookiee Team Leader cosplayers, also seen later in the day roaming the convention floor, joined Best on stage to celebrate the moment.

Fortnite: Galactic Battle starts on May 2.