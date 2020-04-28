Vote for Star Wars in the 2020 Webby Awards!

Calling all rebels -- only you can help StarWars.com and The Star Wars Show win!

We're thrilled to announce that Lucasfilm and the StarWars.com team have received nominations in multiple categories for the 24th Annual Webby Awards!

Each year, the Webbys -- called the “Internet’s highest honor” by the New York Times -- feature two awards per category: one chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and one chosen by fans called the People's Voice. And to win the People's Voice, you’re our only hope!

Please exercise your galactic right and vote for Lucasfilm in the following categories:



Voting is open until, so punch it -- vote now!

We're also proud to announce that The Star Wars Show and The Star Wars Show LIVE! | Star Wars Celebration Chicago 2019 have been named as honorees in the Video: Variety and Video: Events & Live Streams categories, respectively.

We are grateful and humbled to be nominated for these awards. Thank you to everyone who visits StarWars.com, follows our social channels, and watches our shows. Your support means everything to us -- may the Force be with you.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog