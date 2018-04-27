ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Vote for Star Wars in the 2018 Telly Awards!

April 27, 2018
Let your voice be heard and cast your vote for The Star Wars Show!

We’re thrilled to announce that Lucasfilm and the StarWars.com team are up for a People's Telly at the 39th Annual Telly Awards!

And you're our only hope to claim the coveted prize.

Make like a galactic senator and cast your vote here, where The Star Wars Show is up for a People’s Telly Award among Videos/Shows/Segments.

Voting closes on Star Wars Day, May the 4th, and winners will be announced later the same month.

The Telly Awards are the premier awards honoring a variety of productions including groundbreaking web commercials, videos and films. Check back to find out if The Star Wars ShowRebels ReconScience and Star Wars, and our live streams including Star Wars Celebration Orlando, and Live from the Red Carpet of Star Wars: The Last Jedi also take home any other Telly Awards, judged by industry experts and prior Telly Award Winners. Plus Claudia Gray’s Star Wars: Bloodline book trailer is also up for an award (Princess Leia: What is She Trying to Hide).

As always, we want to thank everyone who visits StarWars.com, follows our social channels, and watches our shows throughout the year.

May the Force be with you.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

The Star Wars Show People's Telly Award

