Vote for Star Wars in the 2022 Webby Awards

You're our only hope for an official Star Wars and Lucasfilm victory!

To paraphrase Obi-Wan Kenobi, in our experience, there is no such thing as luck. So we'll call it good fortune that Lucasfilm and the StarWars.com team have once again been honored with nomination and honoree selections in the 26th Annual Webby Awards!

Each year, the Webbys -- called the “Internet’s highest honor” by the New York Times -- feature two awards per category: one chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and one chosen by fans called the People’s Voice. And to win the People’s Voice, we need your help:



Voting is open until

.

Now make like a member of the Galactic Senate and

exercise your right to vote.

We’re also proud to announce that StarWars.com been named as an honoree in the Websites and Mobile Sites - Entertainment category.

Thank you to everyone who visited and supported StarWars.com and the Star Wars App this year.