Vote for Star Wars in the 2018 Webby Awards!

We're nominated and we need your help!

We're thrilled to announce that Lucasfilm and the StarWars.com team have received nominations in multiple categories for the 22nd Annual Webby Awards!

Each year, the Webbys -- called the “Internet’s highest honor” by the New York Times -- feature two awards per category: one chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and one chosen by fans called the People's Voice. And to win the People's Voice, we need your help.

Please exercise your galactic right and vote for Lucasfilm in the following categories:

Websites (Movie & Film) - StarWars.com

Social (Entertainment) - Star Wars

We're also proud to announce that we've been named an honoree in the Film & Video category for Entertainment (The Star Wars Show) and Events & Live Streams (Live from the Red Carpet of Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

In addition, several Star Wars projects have also been nominated:

Games (Action) - Star Wars Battlefront II

Games (Technical Achievement) - Star Wars: Jedi Challenges

Games (Best Use of Augmented Reality) - Star Wars: Jedi Challenges

Electronic Arts was also named an honoree in the Film & Video category for Trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II.

Voting is open until Thursday, April 19, so punch it -- vote now and let your voice be heard! (Even tyrants like Supreme Leader Snoke and the Emperor would want you to!)

This is a great honor and we are humbled to be nominated for these awards. But regardless of the outcome, we want to thank everyone who visits StarWars.com, follows our social channels, and watches our shows. Your support over the years means everything to us.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.