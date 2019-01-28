ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Star Wars Fuel Your Force Gear Guide 2019

January 28, 2019
January 28, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Concentrate. Feel the Force flow within you when you gear up to live your best life in the new year.

There’s been an awakening. Have you felt it?

Each new year, we’re reminded that it’s the perfect time to restart healthy routines and refocus our energy to find a balance. And this year in particular, Star Wars Fuel Your Force is committed to helping fans harness the power of their inner Force through an active and healthy lifestyle inspired by the themes, stories, and characters from the Star Wars saga.

To help unlock your full potential, we’re rounding up some of our favorite equipment, tech, apparel, and accessories for wherever the journey takes you!

  • gear-guide-19-17

    of
    gear-guide-19-17

    of
  • gear-guide-19-15

    of
    gear-guide-19-15

    of
  • gear-guide-19-07

    of
    gear-guide-19-07

    of

    • Fifth Sun

    Feel the Force flow within you and celebrate characters who exhibit strength and a keen understanding of the power of training with shirts emblazoned with your favorite heroes and villains plus inspiring phrases like “The Force is strong with this one.”

    Terez leggings

    Terez

    Rebel against boring black (sorry, Kylo) by pulling on these Terez leggings -- with patterns, illustrations, and even a crystal stormtrooper helmet -- before you head out to exercise.

    A woman using a Han Solo yoga mat.Three kettlebells.

    Onnit

    Enjoy a yoga session as peaceful as perfect carbonite-encased hibernation on a Han Solo mat and collect a bounty of Star Wars-themed kettlebells with weights inspired by some of the most recognizable helmets in the galaxy.

    A Garmin watch.

    Garmin

    Help inspire kids to get moving with colorful fitness trackers that include a fun BB-8 adventure game.

    Stance socks.

    Stance

    Whatever your exercise of choice, a pair of comfortable socks are essential to keep you going on any terrain.

    A Bioworld backpack.

    BioWorld

    Pack your gym essentials in a backpack that proudly shows your dedication to whatever Star Wars side or character you choose.

    A black Darth Vader baseball cap.

    New Era

    For those who find a baseball cap to be as essential to any outfit as Darth Vader's helmet and mask is to the Sith Lord, a hat that honors both.

  • gear-guide-19-20

    of
    gear-guide-19-20

    of
  • gear-guide-19-19

    of
    gear-guide-19-19

    of
  • gear-guide-19-09

    of
    gear-guide-19-09

    of

    • Fanatics

    You must choose your path, but not your allegiance. At a glance, everyone will know both your favorite professional sports team and your Star Wars fandom.

    A Performa meal prep bag.

    Performa

    Build your own refueling station with these protein shakers, meal prep bags, and vitamin containers.

    A Tervis water bottle.

    Tervis

    Hydrating is the best way to keep you feeling fully operational.

    FGX Sunglasses

    FGX Sunglasses

    Sun in your eyes? Try these shades instead of going out with your blast shield down.

    Hypnotic hats No-Show Socks

    Hypnotic Hats No-Show Socks

    Show the younglings in your life that they’re stronger than they know with a subtle nod to their favorite heroes and villains tucked into their shoes.

    A FanWraps arm band.

    FanWraps

    No more fiddling with your phone mid-run. Whether you’re rebel scum or a loyal subject of the Empire, the Imperial insignia on this arm band will allow you to move along without raising any suspicions.

  • gear-guide-19-01

    of
    gear-guide-19-01

    of
  • gear-guide-19-08

    of
    gear-guide-19-08

    of
  • gear-guide-19-03

    of
    gear-guide-19-03

    of

    • Otterbox

    Protect your phone without sacrificing style with a rugged Otterbox case in a variety of Star Wars-themed designs.

    StarWars.com All Star Wars, all the time.

    Fuel Your Force Gear guide

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Xbox and Star Wars Join Forces with The Mandalorian-Themed Bundle

    March 2, 2023

    March 2, 2023

    Mar 2

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2023

    January 26, 2023

    January 26, 2023

    Jan 26

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Exploring Shades of the Galaxy Far, Far Away: Pat McGrath on Her New Star Wars Makeup Collaboration

    December 16, 2022

    December 16, 2022

    Dec 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved