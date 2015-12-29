Confederacy of Independent Systems

By its final years the Republic had grown huge and corrupt, with outlying systems receiving few benefits despite paying heavy taxes. Thousands of systems decided to leave the Republic, rallied by Count Dooku. But what appeared to be a political crisis was actually something worse: On Geonosis, Dooku met with the head of powerful galactic trade groups, which pledged their armies and credits to his cause. War was coming.

The Clone Wars engulfed the galaxy, with the cyborg warlord General Grievous leading droid armies against Republic worlds. The Republic counterattacked with armies of clone troopers commanded by Jedi, who’d abandoned their traditional role as peacekeepers to lead troops in war.