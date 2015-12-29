-
General Grievous' Speeder
General Grievous believed the personal conveyance of a battlefield commander should instantly demonstrate his authority and lethality. The dim-witted droids under his command had no programming to respond to such inspiration, so Grievous' displays of power were firmly rooted in his own vanity. His combat speeder is a slim vehicle that nonetheless boasts power in the form of its massive turbine engine. It elevates Grievous above the fray so those beneath him need to crane their necks to observe the warrior. Bulkier than a STAP, this chariot consists of a simple column that steers the directional vanes. A pair of laser cannons extends from the base of the column, and the platform itself includes recessed rocket launchers on its forward edge.
