-
Mon Cala
Also known as Mon Calamari or Dac, Mon Cala is a a beautiful aquatic world filled with lush coral reefs and kelp forests bathed by the light of twin suns. It is home to the Mon Calamari and Quarren people. The two cultures have long clashed over their differences, but under the rule of the 82nd King of Mon Cala, Yos Kolina, these disputes were kept civil and respectful. His sudden assassination and the arrival of Separatist forces during the Clone Wars tipped the scales to civil war, with the Quarren staging an uprising against the Mon Calamari, backed by Confederacy forces and Karkaradon leader, Riff Tamson. It was up to the Jedi and Republic envoys to help young Prince Lee-Char, heir to the Mon Cala throne, restore peace to the planet.
Appearances
Climate
-
Temperate
Terrain
-
Oceans
species
Vehicles