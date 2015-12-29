ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • NR-N99 Persuader-class Tank Droid

    databank

    With a massive central tread, the NR-N99 Persuader-class tank droid is the favored tank of the Corporate Alliance. Manufactured by the Techno Union, they were fast, well-armored, were well-suited to a variety of terrain, and had significant firepower. One enterprising young wookiee managed to destroy one with an explosive charge in one of the final battles of the Clone Wars on Kashyyyk.

Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
  • Height: 6.2m
  • Length: 10.96m
Weapons

