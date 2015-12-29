-
Sniper Droid
A specialized variant of the powerful destroyer droid, the sniper droid retains the basic shape of the curved-back, claw-footed droideka. Like its more common cousin, the sniper droid rolls into position in a disc shape, and then unfurls when ready for combat. Unlike the droideka, the sniper droid has only one weapon -- a finely calibrated long-barrel blaster rifle. When in combat mode, the sniper droid's armored shell swings forward, becoming an armored shield with a embrasure from where the rifle barrel emerges.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
Height: 1.87m