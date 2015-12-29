-
Trade Federation Battleship
At over three kilometers in diameter, these enormous vessels resemble flattened disks with a central sphere containing the ship's bridge and reactor assemblies. The disk is broken at the front of the craft, revealing two mammoth docking bays lined with forward docking claws. The reclusive Neimoidian commanders typically seal themselves in the ship's spacious bridge while their legions of droids handle the operation of the mighty craft. The most important vessel in a Separatist battleship flotilla is the Droid Control Ship, which transmitted signals to the battle droid armies used by the Trade Federation and Separatist forces.
Dimensions
Length: 3356.9m
Width: 3009.0m
Height: 1028.77m