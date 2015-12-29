-
Umbaran MHC
During the Republic campaign to secure Umbara, the natives of the shadowy world unleashed all manner of previously unseen advanced technology against the clone trooper forces. The Umbaran MHC -- mobile heavy cannon -- is a titanic juggernaut built atop six powerful, ground-shaking legs. The dome-shaped body of the spider-like tank is heavily armored, able to withstand anti-armor infantry rockets. Mounted atop the dome on an articulated arm is a powerful electromagnetic plasma cannon. The monstrous MHC has almost no weaknesses.
