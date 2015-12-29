-
MTT
A terrifying display of Trade Federation efficiency, the mammoth MTT (Multi Troop Transport) is an armored giant capable of disgorging over a hundred battle droid soldiers into the thick of combat. The vehicle's bulbous armored front end opens to reveal an articulated deployment rack, upon which rest dozens of compressed battle droids. The rack extends forward and deposits the droids into neatly organized rows. Upon activation from an orbiting Droid Control Ship, the droids unfold into their humanoid configuration. During the Clone Wars, the Separatist Army used MTTs in Confederacy livery to transport their infantry troops to many battlefields.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
-
Length: 35.94m
-
Height: 10.54m