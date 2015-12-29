-
InterGalactic Banking Clan
The InterGalactic Banking Clan was one of the galaxy’s most important commerce guilds. The Banking Clan secretly allied itself with Count Dooku’s Separatist movement, which it bankrolled during the Clone Wars while continuing to do business with the Republic. Revelations of corruption led to the arrest of the Banking Clan’s ruling Core Five and the appointment of Rush Clovis as the Banking Clan’s new leader. But Clovis was ensnared by a Sith plot, which led to the group’s takeover by Supreme Chancellor Palpatine.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations