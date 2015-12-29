-
Umbara
Umbara, known as the "Shadow World" due to the rays of its sun never completely reaching its surface, is perpetually dark. The native wildlife have adapted to survive in such gloom, making the planet perpetually dangerous. Umbara was once part of the Galactic Republic, represented in the Senate by Senator Mee Deechi. Later in the Clone Wars, the planet's loyalty wavered and the natives of Umbara allied themselves with the Separatists, bringing their extremely advanced technology to the Separatist Alliance.
