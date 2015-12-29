-
Electrostaff
These mechanically complicated, double-ended electrostaffs were designed to repel lightsaber strikes. They conducted electricity that could block the Jedi blades and were able to incapacitate organic beings of most physiologies. They were the chief weapon of the Magnaguards that protected General Grievous during his terrorization of the galaxy during the Clone Wars. Electrostaffs were also used as a tool for catching joopa beneath the surface of the planet Seelos by sending bolts of energy along a laser line.