Separatist Assassin Droid
Like most battle droids employed by the Separatists, these assassin droids were manufactured by the Techno Union. They were employed in at least one known Separatist assassination plot. Their mission was to kill the Duchess Satine Kryze aboard her ship, the Coronet. Each Separatist Assassin Droid of this make boasted eight legs which they would use to lurk silently in for the kill. If they’re destroyed, they have smaller droids inside them that deploy to finish the job, making them especially lethal.
