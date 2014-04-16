Dooku’s homeworld of Serenno served the Separatist leader as a base from which to plot military strikes and oversee the Separatist Senate on Raxus. Because of its strategic significance, Serenno was heavily defended by Separatist warships.

The lush world was a refuge where Dooku could meditate on the dark side of the Force, while answering to the sometimes confusing and capricious commands of his master, Darth Sidious.