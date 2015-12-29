-
Zygerrian Slave Ship
Highly durable freighters used by the Zygerrians, these blocky transports often have their spacious storage bays outfitted for live cargo. Primitive yet powerful thruster engines sit on articulated boom arms that extend from the ship's primary hull. Though the ship's hold can carry dozens of miserable passengers in appalling conditions, the vessel can be competently operated by a single pilot.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Dimensions
Height: 16.44m
Width: 42.33m
Length: 52.3m