-
Count Dooku's Speeder
This speederbike was a favorite of Count Dooku’s. Sometimes referred to as a “Flitknot Speeder,” these bikes are fast and maneuverable, able to outrun Republic gunships. Dooku used one to escape the first battle of Geonosis and make it back to his Solar Sailer to fight another day. They are of simple design, with more bulk at the back in the engines than anywhere else. They have two handholds and two footholds, making them perfect for bipeds.
Affiliations
Dimensions
-
Length: 2.0m