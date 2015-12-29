-
Hyena Bomber Droid
Hyena droids are automated starfighters equipped for heavy ordnance bombing runs. Based on the slimmer vulture droid design, hyena bombers have a wider, sturdier hull with larger wings to offer greater stability during flight. The droid's central processor unit is contained in its starboard hull unit, from which glows a pair of red photoreceptors. The port hull unit houses the droid's ordnance bay, and has a downward-facing photoreceptor for pinpoint accuracy when dropping bombs. Like the vulture droid, the hyena bomber can reconfigure its shape to adopt a ground-walking mode.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
Height: 3.1m flight configuration
Length: 12.48m flight configuration