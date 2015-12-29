-
Trident Drill Assault Craft
A strange, alien-built type of combat vessel used to deploy large numbers of troops, the Trident assault ship is part of the Separatist fleet of battle craft. The squid-shaped vehicle can "swim" through space with the help of engines concealed within its trailing tentacles. When it closes in on an enemy ship, it can blast it apart with laser weaponry or grapple the vessel in an unbreakable tentacle grip. Huge versions of the Trident craft include a powerful drill assembly that can penetrate the armored hull of a starship or bunker, and then disgorge troops through the gaping hole.
Length: 88.71m