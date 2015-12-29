ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Geonosian Fighter

    databank

    Geonosian Fighter

    These nimble, needle-nosed fighters were in use by the Geonosians through the Clone Wars in defense of their droid foundries. They worked as well in atmosphere as they did in space and offered 360-degree fields of view for the pilots who were situated in the flight on the top of the ship. In between the “needle-noses” was a laser cannon capable of firing purple laser bursts in a variety of angles.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Dimensions
  • Length: 9.8m

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved