Geonosian Fighter
These nimble, needle-nosed fighters were in use by the Geonosians through the Clone Wars in defense of their droid foundries. They worked as well in atmosphere as they did in space and offered 360-degree fields of view for the pilots who were situated in the flight on the top of the ship. In between the “needle-noses” was a laser cannon capable of firing purple laser bursts in a variety of angles.
Affiliations
Confederacy of Independent Systems
Geonosians
Locations
Dimensions
Length: 9.8m