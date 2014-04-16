-
Raxus
The capital of the Confederacy of Independent Systems, Raxus was a lush world in the Outer Rim. The Separatist Senate met on Raxus, with Count Dooku generally presiding via hologram. The planet was the site of secret discussions between the Republic’s Padmé Amidala and her old friend, Separatist Senator Mina Bonteri, which led to a brief-lived Separatist peace proposal. Later in the war, Asajj Ventress and Quinlan Vos tried and failed to assassinate Dooku on Raxus.
