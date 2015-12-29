ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Ion Cannon

    databank

    Ion Cannon

    Ion weapons fire ionized particles that disrupt electronic systems. These weapons range in size from Jawas’ custom ion blasters, used to disable droids, to massive cannons that can turn starships into silent, drifting hulks. During the Clone Wars, the Separatists mounted twin ion cannons on the dreadnought Malevolence, which laid waste to several Republic task forces before her destruction. Years later, the Alliance defended Hoth’s Echo Base with a powerful surface-mounted ion cannon.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
droid

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved