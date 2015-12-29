-
Ion Cannon
Ion weapons fire ionized particles that disrupt electronic systems. These weapons range in size from Jawas’ custom ion blasters, used to disable droids, to massive cannons that can turn starships into silent, drifting hulks. During the Clone Wars, the Separatists mounted twin ion cannons on the dreadnought Malevolence, which laid waste to several Republic task forces before her destruction. Years later, the Alliance defended Hoth’s Echo Base with a powerful surface-mounted ion cannon.
