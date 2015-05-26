Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III)

If ever one needed an example of the irredeemable evil of the Empire, look no further than the shattered remains of Alderaan. A peaceful world of lush valleys and snow-capped mountains, Alderaan was once regarded for its natural beauty, its tranquility, and the sophistication of its arts and culture. Before the Imperial uprising, Alderaan was represented in the waning days of the Republic by such venerated politicians as Bail Organa. In fact, Alderaan was one of the earliest supporters of the Alliance to Restore the Republic, though its officials prudently kept all ties to the Rebellion secret. Despite such discretion, the Empire knew it to be a haven of rebel activity, making it a target of reprisal as soon as the Death Star was operational.