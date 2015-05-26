All Films
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII)
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI)
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V)
- Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV)
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III)
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II)
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I)
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III)
Discover the true power of the dark side in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. Years after the onset of the Clone Wars, the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire. Jedi hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice – Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding.
Databank: Revenge of the Sith
-
-
AAT Battle Tank
The marriage of repulsorlift technology and heavy armor has resulted in formidable floating tanks known as AATs. These assault tanks form the frontline of Trade Federation armored infantry divisions, as well as Separatist forces during the Clone Wars. A crew of battle droids drives the battle tank and operates the array of laser and projectile weaponry carried by the vehicle.
-
Aayla Secura
With an athletic build, an exotic beauty, and blue skin, Aayla Secura stood out among the many faces of the Jedi ranks. A cunning warrior and Jedi Knight during the rise of the Clone Wars, Aayla fought alongside Clone Commander Bly on many exotic battlefields. Having mastered the emotional detachment necessary in the Jedi Order, she always tried to pass on what she had learned to others. Aayla was killed, along with many other Jedi Generals, when her troops turned on her in reaction to Supreme Chancellor Palpatine’s broadcast of Order 66.
-
Agen Kolar
A Zabrak Jedi Master, Agen Kolar was part of the Jedi strike team assembled by Mace Windu to rescue Obi-Wan Kenobi and other hostages taken by the Separatists on Geonosis. Kolar displayed his renowned skill with a lightsaber during the battle in the Geonosian arena, though his young Padawan died during the fighting. In the final days of the Clone Wars, Windu turned to Kolar again, calling on him, Saesee Tiin and Kit Fisto to arrest Supreme Chancellor Palpatine. Confronted by the Jedi, Palpatine threw off his guise and revealed himself as Darth Sidious. He ignited his crimson-bladed lightsaber and struck down Kolar.
-
Alderaan
If ever one needed an example of the irredeemable evil of the Empire, look no further than the shattered remains of Alderaan. A peaceful world of lush valleys and snow-capped mountains, Alderaan was once regarded for its natural beauty, its tranquility, and the sophistication of its arts and culture. Before the Imperial uprising, Alderaan was represented in the waning days of the Republic by such venerated politicians as Bail Organa. In fact, Alderaan was one of the earliest supporters of the Alliance to Restore the Republic, though its officials prudently kept all ties to the Rebellion secret. Despite such discretion, the Empire knew it to be a haven of rebel activity, making it a target of reprisal as soon as the Death Star was operational.
-
Alderaan Cruiser
Both Bail Organa and his adoptive daughter, Princess Leia, used their position in the Senate to benefit their heartfelt causes of freedom and to aid those that desperately needed it in war-weary times. Their consular vessels were afforded diplomatic immunity due to their ambassadorial status, and frequently ran mercy missions into dangerous territory. Bail's vessels of choice ranged from a streamlined diplomatic cruiser to the more rugged, war-ready Tantive IV that served as his transport to Toydaria during the Clone Wars. Alderaan cruisers were a key part of the rebel task force that rescued Kanan Jarrus from Mustafar, marking an escalation of anti-Imperial activities in the Outer Rim.
-
Anakin Skywalker
Discovered as a slave on Tatooine by Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker had the potential to become one of the most powerful Jedi ever. Some even believed he was the prophesied Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force. Always pushing the limits of his Jedi training, seeking to excel and live up to his reputation, Skywalker's passion often brought him into conflict with his mentor, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. A hero of the Clone Wars, Anakin was caring and compassionate, but suffered from a deep fear of loss that would prove to be his downfall.
-
Appo
A clone trooper in Republic service, Appo took part in a number of critical battles during the fight against the Separatists. As a sergeant, he served under General Pong Krell on Umbara, and saw firsthand Krell’s willingness to throw away the lives of his troops. In the final days of the war Appo accompanied Anakin Skywalker to Coruscant’s Jedi Temple as part of Order 66. When Senator Bail Organa arrived during the aftermath of the Temple attack, Appo told him of the “Jedi rebellion” and ordered him to leave the area.
-
ARC-170 Starfighter
Protecting the skies over Republic worlds were specialized clone fighter forces flying the latest in starfighter technology. The ARC-170 fighter was a bulky, aggressive ship covered with weapons. Three clone trooper pilots operated this advanced combat craft, with a pilot handling the flight maneuvers, a copilot operating the laser cannons mounted on the ship's wide wings, and a tailgunner operating the dorsal rear-facing cannon. The fighter also carried an astromech droid for onboard repairs.
-
Astromech Droid
Astromech droids are a series of versatile utility robots generally used for the maintenance and repair of starships and related technology. These small droids are often equipped with a variety of tool-tipped appendages that are stowed in recessed compartments. The R2 unit is a popular example of an astromech droid.
-
AT-RT Walker
While clone troopers were best deployed in large numbers, articulated battlefield armor such as this Republic scout walker transformed a single clone trooper into a formidable anti-infantry unit. Designed primarily as a reconnaissance vehicle, this two-legged open-cockpit walker is nonetheless swift and heavily armed, letting a clone trooper cut through battle droids easily. It was employed in such campaigns as the Battle of Kashyyyk. It was the precursor to the All Terrain Scout Transport seen during the Galactic Civil War.
-
AT-TE Walker
The principal battle tank of the Grand Army of the Republic, the All Terrain Tactical Enforcer features six articulated legs for propulsion. The legs are low to the ground, which reduces the walker's top speed but does provide it with increased stability. The body of the walker consists of two armored halves connected by a flexible sleeve that increases its mobility on the field. The walker is truly all terrain, able to climb sheer surfaces and survive in the vacuum of outer space. The front of the walker is lined with four ball-turret laser cannons, while a single heavy projectile cannon is turret-mounted on the vehicle's dorsal surface. Its rear fire arc is protected by a pair of laser cannon turrets. Though the walker's armor can easily deflect small arms fire, tanksmasher rockets can pierce an AT-TE's armor and destroy its complex propulsion mechanisms.
Video
© 2015 Disney
- Images
© 2015 Disney
- Images