Separatist Supply Ship
The droid armies of the Separatists relied on a well-protected supply chain made of converted corporate transport vessels. Huge ships, like the barbell-shaped transport craft or the heavily-armed Trade Federation battleships, ferried in reinforcements, power supplies, weaponry and other essential materiel to the front. As more and more worlds took up the banner of the Separatist Alliance to do battle with the Republic, the Confederacy military was bolstered by flesh-and-blood warriors, like the natives of Umbara or Mon Cala.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
Height: 910.35m
Length: 908.78m
Width: 1257.32m