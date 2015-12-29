-
Separatist Encryption Module
An experimental piece of Separatist technology, this compact palm-sized encryption module created an unbreakable code that scrambled Separatist transmissions, preventing the Republic from intercepting vital intelligence. Republic analysts were able to decipher that these transmissions came from General Grievous, and portended a devastating strike against the Republic, but any solid information remained agonizingly out of reach. To that end, the Republic launched a special mission to recover the device from the heart of a Separatist dreadnought.
Appearances
Affiliations