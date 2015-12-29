-
Hydroid Medusa
Beautiful and dangerous at the same time, the Hydroid Medusa is a cybernetically enhanced biological weapon developed by the Karkarodons of Karkaris. These immense jellyfish incorporate armor and powerplants that turn them into near-unstoppable engines of underwater destruction. Separatist landing ships airdropped many Hydroid Medusas into the Mon Cala oceans during the Clone Wars, giving the Separatists the advantage in the civil war that erupted on the water world.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Karkaris
Dimensions
Height: 22.36m