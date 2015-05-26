Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II)

All Films
Watch the seeds of Anakin Skywalker's transformation take root in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones. Ten years after the invasion of Naboo, the galaxy is on the brink of civil war. Under the leadership of a renegade Jedi named Count Dooku, thousands of solar systems threaten to break away from the Galactic Republic. When an assassination attempt is made on Senator Padmé Amidala, the former Queen of Naboo, twenty-year-old Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker is assigned to protect her. In the course of his mission, Anakin discovers his love for Padmé as well as his own darker side. Soon, Anakin, Padmé, and Obi-Wan Kenobi are drawn into the heart of the Separatist movement and the beginning of the Clone Wars.
Databank: Attack of the Clones

AA-9 Coruscant freighter
In the days leading up to the Clone Wars, these ships were transports favored by refugees trying to escape Coruscant since travelers had no need to register themselves. It was for that reason that Jedi Master Mace Windu suggested this method of transportation to then-padawan Anakin Skywalker when he was escorting Senator Amidala back to Naboo after an attempt on her life. The ships were outfitted with everything needed to carry a massive amount of people of various species across the galaxy, including cafeterias and various servant droids.

Aayla Secura
With an athletic build, an exotic beauty, and blue skin, Aayla Secura stood out among the many faces of the Jedi ranks. A cunning warrior and Jedi Knight during the rise of the Clone Wars, Aayla fought alongside Clone Commander Bly on many exotic battlefields. Having mastered the emotional detachment necessary in the Jedi Order, she always tried to pass on what she had learned to others. Aayla was killed, along with many other Jedi Generals, when her troops turned on her in reaction to Supreme Chancellor Palpatine’s broadcast of Order 66.

Acklay
A surprisingly agile fury of sharp claws and pointed fangs, the vicious acklay was one of the three arena creatures unleashed in the Geonosian execution arena, dispatched to kill Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Geonosian picadors steered the acklay toward Obi-Wan, who was able to outmaneuver the beast. A clumsy yet powerful strike from one of its claws sheered the chains that bound Kenobi. The beast continued to pursue the Jedi Knight, rending large holes in the hard-packed sand with its vicious stabs. It even shrugged off a pike attack, chomping through the offending polearm with bestial rage.

Adi Gallia
Jedi Master Adi Gallia was a member of the Order's High Council during the Clone Wars. She and the other members of that ruling body would convene in a temple high above the Coruscant landscape, deciding important matters of the Jedi. Stern and focused, she would remark upon the more outrageous tactics carried out by Anakin Skywalker or Obi-Wan Kenobi in the course of the war, but would rarely condemn their effective actions. Though not as brash as Anakin, Adi Gallia was known to be an aggressive warrior who had no problem bringing the fight to the enemy.

Agen Kolar
A Zabrak Jedi Master, Agen Kolar was part of the Jedi strike team assembled by Mace Windu to rescue Obi-Wan Kenobi and other hostages taken by the Separatists on Geonosis. Kolar displayed his renowned skill with a lightsaber during the battle in the Geonosian arena, though his young Padawan died during the fighting. In the final days of the Clone Wars, Windu turned to Kolar again, calling on him, Saesee Tiin and Kit Fisto to arrest Supreme Chancellor Palpatine. Confronted by the Jedi, Palpatine threw off his guise and revealed himself as Darth Sidious. He ignited his crimson-bladed lightsaber and struck down Kolar.


Anakin Skywalker
Discovered as a slave on Tatooine by Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker had the potential to become one of the most powerful Jedi ever. Some even believed he was the prophesied Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force. Always pushing the limits of his Jedi training, seeking to excel and live up to his reputation, Skywalker's passion often brought him into conflict with his mentor, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. A hero of the Clone Wars, Anakin was caring and compassionate, but suffered from a deep fear of loss that would prove to be his downfall.

Ask Aak
Ask Aak was the Gran senator representing Malastare during the crisis that led to the Clone Wars. As a member of Chancellor Palpatine’s inner-circle, he was privy to many of the meetings and decisions that allowed the Republic to take military action against the secessionists threatening to leave the Republic. He was a strong proponent of this action, but allowed Representative Binks to advance the military creation act.

Asteroid Field
Asteroid fields, consisting of asteroid clusters of varying size, can be found throughout the galaxy, including the Hoth system. Due to their unpredictability, asteroid fields are near impossible to navigate in a starship. However, certain creatures have been known to live on or inside the rocks themselves, and bases like Fort Anaxes have been built on larger masses.

Astromech Droid
Astromech droids are a series of versatile utility robots generally used for the maintenance and repair of starships and related technology. These small droids are often equipped with a variety of tool-tipped appendages that are stowed in recessed compartments. The R2 unit is a popular example of an astromech droid.

AT-TE Walker
The principal battle tank of the Grand Army of the Republic, the All Terrain Tactical Enforcer features six articulated legs for propulsion. The legs are low to the ground, which reduces the walker's top speed but does provide it with increased stability. The body of the walker consists of two armored halves connected by a flexible sleeve that increases its mobility on the field. The walker is truly all terrain, able to climb sheer surfaces and survive in the vacuum of outer space. The front of the walker is lined with four ball-turret laser cannons, while a single heavy projectile cannon is turret-mounted on the vehicle's dorsal surface. Its rear fire arc is protected by a pair of laser cannon turrets. Though the walker's armor can easily deflect small arms fire, tanksmasher rockets can pierce an AT-TE's armor and destroy its complex propulsion mechanisms.

Bail Organa
A member of Alderaan's royal family and the planet's representative to the Republic Senate since the time of the Clone Wars, Bail Organa earned respect on Coruscant for his honesty and his commitment to justice. Prior to the fall of the Republic, Bail served alongside Senator Padmé Amidala as a member of Chancellor Palpatine's Loyalist Committee. The two became close friends, and recruited like-minded allies to prevent Palpatine's alarming grabs for power. At the end of the war, Bail Organa adopted Padmé's daughter Leia and raised her as an Alderaanian princess. While representing Alderaan in the Imperial Senate, he continued to work secretly with allies such as Mon Mothma and Ahsoka Tano to assist rebel cells scattered across the galaxy, working towards the day that a unified Rebellion could emerge.
